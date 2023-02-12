Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police urge residents to register car GPS with city to help in car theft cases

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Chicago police urged residents to sign up for Cook County's GPS tracking device after more car thefts and carackings.

Police said cars along these streets were stolen or damaged:

  • 6000 Block of South Green Street in Englewood between the dates of February 3-4 between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m.
  • 6200 Block of South Morgan Street between the dates of February 3-4 between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 9:00AM.
  • 6000 Block of South Green Street on February 04  at 8:39 a.m.

Chicago police recommend that residents register their GPS with a Cook County Sheriff's Department program that allows law enforcement to track your GPS if your car is stolen. You can learn more about the program and sign up here.