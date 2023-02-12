Chicago police urge residents to register car GPS with city to help in car theft cases

Chicago police urged residents to sign up for Cook County's GPS tracking device after more car thefts and carackings.

Police said cars along these streets were stolen or damaged:

6000 Block of South Green Street in Englewood between the dates of February 3-4 between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m.

6200 Block of South Morgan Street between the dates of February 3-4 between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 9:00AM.

6000 Block of South Green Street on February 04 at 8:39 a.m.

Chicago police recommend that residents register their GPS with a Cook County Sheriff's Department program that allows law enforcement to track your GPS if your car is stolen. You can learn more about the program and sign up here.