CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials

Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop.

The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.

Police said several windows of the police station were also shot with paintballs.

No injuries were reported in Tuesday morning’s incident, and there is no one in custody.