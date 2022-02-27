Fundraiser to provide bulletproof vests for Chicago Police held on the South Side

A fundraiser was held on Sunday on Chicago's South Side to provide bulletproof vests for Chicago Police officers.

Alderman Matt O'Shea hosted the "Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast" at St. John Fisher School.

A bulletproof vest typically costs $500 to $700, and they need to be replaced every few years. Normally officers pay for them.

"Helping officers be able to purchase new vests, making sure our officers remain safe while they carry out their duties is the upmost importance," said CPD 22nd District Commander Sean Joyce. "The support the love that we are receiving from the community – it could not be more appreciated."

Since its inception seven years ago, the Behind the Vest initiative has raised more than $500,000 to equip Chicago police officers.

