Chicago police warn 18 cars stolen or burglarized while in South Loop parking garages

Chicago police are warning residents of an increase in vehicle thefts and break-ins in downtown Chicago parking structures.

There have been at least 18 vehicles reported stolen or broken into after being left in parking garages in South Loop.

In most incidents, the offenders break the driver or passenger side windows with an unknown object before stealing the vehicle or property located inside the vehicle.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

800 block of S. Wells Street on December 21, 2022 at 8 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on December 23, 2022 at 12 a.m.

500 block of S. Wells Street on December 25, 2022 at 5 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 17, 2023 at 1 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 17, 2023 at 4 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 18, 2023 at 7 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 18, 2023 at 8:30 am.

900 block of S. Wells Street on January 18, 2023 at 9:28 am.

900 block of S. Wells Street on January 18, 2023 at 9:29 am.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 18, 2023 at 3:00 pm.

900 block of S. Wells Street on January 19, 2023 at 8:40 am.

500 block of S. Wells Street on January 20, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

600 block of S. Wells Street on January 20, 2023 at 10:30 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 27, 2023 at 4 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 29, 2023 at 8 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 30, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Police do not have any information on the offenders.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Chicago police have a few suggestions to help avoid being targeted: