Chicago police warn about burglars breaking in through windows, back doors
CHICAGO - Chicago police say there have been at least two home burglaries in Englewood this month in which someone broke in through a window or rear door.
The burglaries happened on South Honore near West 62nd Street in Chicago:
- October 7, 10:30 a.m.
- October 27, 1:12 a.m.
Police said there is no description of the burglar.
Chicago police offered this advice about keeping your stuff safe:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- Keep doors and windows secured
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.
- If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Secure window air conditioner units.