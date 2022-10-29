Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police warn about burglars breaking in through windows, back doors

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police say there have been at least two home burglaries in Englewood this month in which someone broke in through a window or rear door.

The burglaries happened on South Honore near West 62nd Street in Chicago:

  • October 7, 10:30 a.m.
  • October 27, 1:12 a.m.

Police said there is no description of the burglar.

Chicago police offered this advice about keeping your stuff safe:

  • Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
  • Report suspicious activity immediately
  • Keep doors and windows secured
  • Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks
  • If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.
  • If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
  • Secure window air conditioner units.