Chicago police warn about burglars breaking in through windows, back doors

Chicago police say there have been at least two home burglaries in Englewood this month in which someone broke in through a window or rear door.

The burglaries happened on South Honore near West 62nd Street in Chicago:

October 7, 10:30 a.m.

October 27, 1:12 a.m.

Police said there is no description of the burglar.

Chicago police offered this advice about keeping your stuff safe: