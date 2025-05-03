Chicago police warn of burglary spree in Hyde Park, East Hyde Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of burglaries reported in the Hyde Park and East Hyde Park neighborhoods throughout April.
What we know:
The incidents happened on the following dates and locations:
- 5300 block of South Cornell Ave. on April 1 between 3:15 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. (East Hyde Park)
- 5300 block of South Cornell Ave. on April 1 between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. (East Hyde Park)
- 5300 block of South Harper Ave. on April 1 at 9:40 p.m. (Hyde Park)
- 5500 block of South Hyde Park Blvd. on April 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. (East Hyde Park)
- 5400 block of South Cornell Ave. on April 26 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (East Hyde Park)
- 5600 block of South Blackstone Ave. on April 28 between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. (Hyde Park)
- 5400 block of South Cornell Ave. on April 30 between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (East Hyde Park)
In each case, police said someone entered an apartment through a door or window and took property before leaving the scene.
No further details about the incidents or suspects have been released.
What you can do:
Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to keep their property well-lit, secure doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity immediately.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference number "P25-1-044A."