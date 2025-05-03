Chicago police warn of burglary spree in Hyde Park, East Hyde Park

The Brief Police are investigating a string of April burglaries in Hyde Park and East Hyde Park. Suspects entered apartments through doors or windows and stole property. Residents are urged to secure homes and report tips to CPDTIP.com (Case No. P25-1-044A).



Chicago police are warning residents about a series of burglaries reported in the Hyde Park and East Hyde Park neighborhoods throughout April.

What we know:

The incidents happened on the following dates and locations:

5300 block of South Cornell Ave. on April 1 between 3:15 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. (East Hyde Park)

5300 block of South Cornell Ave. on April 1 between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. (East Hyde Park)

5300 block of South Harper Ave. on April 1 at 9:40 p.m. (Hyde Park)

5500 block of South Hyde Park Blvd. on April 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. (East Hyde Park)

5400 block of South Cornell Ave. on April 26 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (East Hyde Park)

5600 block of South Blackstone Ave. on April 28 between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. (Hyde Park)

5400 block of South Cornell Ave. on April 30 between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. (East Hyde Park)

In each case, police said someone entered an apartment through a door or window and took property before leaving the scene.

No further details about the incidents or suspects have been released.

What you can do:

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to keep their property well-lit, secure doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com with reference number "P25-1-044A."