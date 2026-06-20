Chicago police warn of burglary spree targeting businesses in Loop, Lake View, Uptown

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of burglaries targeting retail stores and restaurants in the Loop, Lake View East, and Uptown. In five incidents between June 5 and June 19, suspects entered through windows or glass door inserts and stole cash, alcohol, and tobacco products. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #26-3-022A.



Chicago Police are warning of a string of burglaries at retail stores and restaurants in the Loop, Lake View, and Uptown.

In each incident, the suspects gain access to a small retail store or restaurant by removing the sealant molding around a window pane or glass door insert. Once inside, they take cash from cash registers, bottled liquor or alcohol, and tobacco products.

The suspects are described as a Black man, 17–25 years old, 5'08"-5'11", weighing 160–180 lbs with eyebrow/ear piercings; another Black man, 18–25 years old, 5'08"-5'10", weighing 140–170 lbs; and a white woman, 17–25 years old, wearing a black shirt with crosses on the shoulders and blue pants.

Dates and locations:

0-100 block of E. 9th St on June 5 at 2:10 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

300 block of E. Wacker Dr on June 10 at 12:36 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

3900 block of N. Sheridan Rd on June 14 at 1:46 a.m. (Lake View East)

1000 block of W. Lawrence Ave on June 14 at 2:19 a.m. (Uptown)

0-100 block of E. Harrison St on June 19 at 12:00 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep the perimeter of your property well-lit, report any suspicious behavior, keep doors and windows locked, repair any broken windows, doors or locks, keep video surveillance footage, and be aware of crime in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #26-3-022A.