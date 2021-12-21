Chicago police warn Englewood residents about recent armed robberies

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about armed robberies that have taken place in the month of December.

In each incident, police say an offender entered a victim’s vehicle that was picking up a passenger, displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.

The offender would then flee the scene on foot, police said.

The crimes have occurred at the following locations and times.

7300 Block of South Damen Avenue on December 17, 2021 at 5:15 AM

7300 Block of South Damen Avenue on December 16, 2021 at 8:20 PM

7300 Block of South Seeley Avenue on December 18, 2021 at 8:30 AM

7300 Block of South Seeley Avenue on December 19, 2021 between the hours of 4:15-4:30 AM

7300 Block of South Seeley Avenue on December 21, 2021 at 7:35 AM

7300 Block of South Seeley Avenue on December 21, 2021 at 9:20 AM

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, weighing 130 to 150 pounds, is 18 to 25-years-old and wearing a ski mask.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.