Chicago police warn Englewood residents about recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about armed robberies that have taken place in the month of December.
In each incident, police say an offender entered a victim’s vehicle that was picking up a passenger, displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.
The offender would then flee the scene on foot, police said.
The crimes have occurred at the following locations and times.
- 7300 Block of South Damen Avenue on December 17, 2021 at 5:15 AM
- 7300 Block of South Damen Avenue on December 16, 2021 at 8:20 PM
- 7300 Block of South Seeley Avenue on December 18, 2021 at 8:30 AM
- 7300 Block of South Seeley Avenue on December 19, 2021 between the hours of 4:15-4:30 AM
- 7300 Block of South Seeley Avenue on December 21, 2021 at 7:35 AM
- 7300 Block of South Seeley Avenue on December 21, 2021 at 9:20 AM
Police describe the suspect as a Black male, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, weighing 130 to 150 pounds, is 18 to 25-years-old and wearing a ski mask.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.