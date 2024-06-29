Chicago police warn Englewood residents of surge in June motor vehicle thefts

Chicago police are alerting residents to a surge in motor vehicle thefts across the Englewood neighborhood throughout June.

In a series of incidents, victims reported parking their vehicles only to find them missing later the same day or the following day.

Shared below are the dates and locations of the motor vehicle thefts, according to CPD:

11 a.m. June 22 in the 7000 block of South Emerald Avenue

11:25 a.m. June 22 in the 7100 block of South Emerald Avenue

Between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. on June 24-25 in the 7000 block of South Morgan Street

3 p.m., June 25 in the 7100 block of South Halsted Street

11 p.m., June 26 in the 7300 block of South Carpenter Street

Police have not identified any suspects in connection with these thefts.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant, pay attention to suspicious people, not leave car keys in their vehicles and not leave the car running while unattended.

Vehicle owners can acquire anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) or have etching done on their vehicle's catalytic converter at any of the city's 22 police districts.

Anyone with more information on the crimes can contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8382.