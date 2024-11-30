Chicago police warn of fake online listings leading to robberies on South Side

Chicago police are warning residents about a recent string of armed robberies in the Oakland neighborhood targeting people shopping online for motorcycles.

According to police, the suspects listed a motorcycle for sale on an online marketplace to lure victims. In each incident, the victim agreed to meet the offenders to buy the motorcycle.

When the victim arrived at the meeting place, one of the offenders took them to a back alley where the second man was waiting with a gun and took their money.

The suspects were described as two Black males, between 5’8" and 5’10" tall. They wore dark clothing, according to police.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

On Oct. 4 at 6:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Oakenwald Avenue.

On Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Oakenwald Avenue.

On Nov. 26 at 4:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 40th Place.

The CPD is urging anyone with information about these robberies to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at CPDTIP.com.