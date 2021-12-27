Chicago police warn Northwest Side businesses of recent burglaries

Chicago police are warning Northwest Side businesses of recent burglaries.

In each incident, police say the suspects smashed the front window of the business to gain entry and then targeted ATMs and cash registers.

The suspects have also stolen liquor, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations.

4700 block of West Armitage Ave on December 25th, 2021 at 1:41 am

7300 block of West Irving Park Rd on December 25th, 2021 at 2:28 am

3700 block of North Harlem Ave on December 26th 2021 at 2:30 am

5500 block of North Milwaukee Ave on December 26th, 2021 at 2:52 am

Police described the suspects as two to three male Blacks, wearing dark clothing, and driving a black Jeep Compass or Cherokee and a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 312-746-7394.