Chicago police warn Northwest Side businesses about smash and grab burglaries

Chicago police are waning businesses on the Northwest Side about a slew of recent smash and grab robberies.

In these incidents, the suspects use a brick of a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business, then they target the cash registers and safes, police say. Many of the business targeted have been located in the Jefferson Park area.

There have been break-in at the following times and locations:

On Oct. 24 at 4:06 a.m. in the 5500 block of N. Milwaukee

On Oct. 24 at 4:08 a.m. in the 5200 block of N. Elston

On Oct. 24 at 4:11 a.m. in the 4800 block of W. Foster

On Oct. 24 at 4:16 a.m. in the 6000 block of N. Northwest Hwy.

In Oct. 2022 at 4:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of N. Central

On Oct. 24 at 4:37 a.m. in the 5600 block of W. Irving Park Rd.

On Oct. 24 at 4:48 a.m. in the 6500 block of W. Irving Park Rd.

On Oct. 31 at 3:01 a.m. in the 7200 block of N. Harlem

On Oct. 31 at 3:27 a.m. in the 4600 block of N. Cumberland

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police are searching for three African American males, 16-20 years old, 130-150 lbs., wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves. The suspects used a black Jeep Compass and a gray Dodge Charger.

If you have any information, contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.