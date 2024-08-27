Chicago police warn NW Side businesses about series of burglaries

Chicago police are warning businesses on the city's Northwest Side to stay alert after a series of recent burglaries.

In the past two weeks, a group of five offenders driving a white Ford Explorer has burglarized three businesses in North Park and Old Irving Park.

The suspects forced their way into the businesses and stole vehicles and safes before fleeing.

The incidents happened at the following locations and times:

5400 block of N. Kedzie on August 13 at 3:50 a.m.

3400 block of N. Pulaski on August 17 at 3:19 a.m.

3500 block of N. Milwaukee on August 17 at 3:20 a.m.

Police urged area residents to report any suspicious activity and recommended that businesses check that their surveillance systems are working.

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-7382.