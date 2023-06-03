Chicago police warn of robbers with guns in Lincoln Park and Little Italy
CHICAGO - Chicago police say robbers with guns are targeting people in the Lincoln Park and Little Italy neighborhoods.
Police said the robberies have happened on:
- West Fullerton Ave. near North Surrey in Lincoln Park on Monday, May 29, in the early morning hours
- West North Ave. near Orchard on Wednesday, May 31, in the early morning hours
- South Ada St near West Flournoy in Little Italy on Wednesday, May 31, in the late evening hours
- West Webster Ave. near Orchard in Lincoln Park on Thursday, June 1, in the early morning hours
If you have information, call Chicago police at (312) 744-8263.