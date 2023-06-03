Chicago police warn of robbers with guns in Lincoln Park and Little Italy

Chicago police say robbers with guns are targeting people in the Lincoln Park and Little Italy neighborhoods.

Police said the robberies have happened on:

West Fullerton Ave. near North Surrey in Lincoln Park on Monday, May 29, in the early morning hours

West North Ave. near Orchard on Wednesday, May 31, in the early morning hours

South Ada St near West Flournoy in Little Italy on Wednesday, May 31, in the late evening hours

West Webster Ave. near Orchard in Lincoln Park on Thursday, June 1, in the early morning hours

If you have information, call Chicago police at (312) 744-8263.