Chicago police warn public about 3 guys robbing folks at gunpoint in Logan Square, Old Town
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Logan Square and Old Town to be on the lookout for three guys who are robbing people at gunpoint.
Police said the suspects approach victims, threaten them with guns, and then take their wallets, coats and cellphones. Then they take off in a gray Honda SUV and try to use the stolen credit cards and ATM cards.
The robbers struck three times in quick succession starting on the night of December 21:
- North St Louis near Armitage in Logan Square on December 21 at 10:47 p.m.
- West Logan near Sacramento in Logan Square on December 21 at 11 p.m.
- West Wabansia near Oakley in Old Town on December 22 at 12:30 a.m.