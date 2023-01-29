Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours

Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday.

The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday.

Police said the robbers would pull up in a car, stop, jump out with a gun, and rob the victim.

The robberies happened at these locations:

4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue in Kenwood on January 28 AT 11 p.m.

4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue in Kenwood on January 28 at 11:03 p.m.

3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue in Bridgeport on January 28 at 11:17 p.m.

4000 Block of South Lake Park in Oakland on January 28 at 11:48 p.m.

4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Bronzeville on January 28 between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue in Oakland on January 28 at 11:45 p.m.

4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue in Kenwood on January 28 at 11:49 p.m.

3900 Block of South Lake Park Avenue in Oakland on January 28 at 11:50 p.m.

4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue in Bronzeville on January 29 at 12:30 a.m.

4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue in Bronzeville on January 29 at 12:03 a.m.

300 Block of East 50th Street in Bronzeville on January 29 at 12:40 a.m.

4600 Block of South Calumet Avenue in Bronzeville on January 29 at 12:43 a.m.

700 Block of East 41st Street in Bronzeville on January 29 at 12:50 a.m.

Chicago police said the robbers were in a black SUV (Cadillac, Equinox or Jeep) and red sedan (possible Ford).

If you have information, Chicago police would like to talk with you at (312) 747-8380.