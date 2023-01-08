Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings.
Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys.
The two carjackings happened:
- On 7100 block of South Paulina on January 2 at midnight
- On 1500 block of West 74th on January 5 at 1:26 a.m.
If you have information, call Chicago police at (312)747-8380.