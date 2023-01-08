Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings.

Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys.

The two carjackings happened:

  • On 7100 block of South Paulina on January 2 at midnight
  • On 1500 block of West 74th on January 5 at 1:26 a.m.

If you have information, call Chicago police at (312)747-8380.