Chicago police warn residents of West Town about burglars breaking into homes

Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's West Town neighborhood about burglar(s) breaking into homes.

There were at least four burglaries in West Town in April:

2000 block of West Augusta, Monday April 11 between 6:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

500 block of North Leavitt, Friday April 15, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

2300 block of West Superior, Thursday or Friday April 28-29

2500 block of West Superior, Saturday April 30, between midnight to 1:30 a.m.

Police said the burglar(s) are forcing open doors to break into the homes.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS