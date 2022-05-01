Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police warn residents of West Town about burglars breaking into homes

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Town
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's West Town neighborhood about burglar(s) breaking into homes.

There were at least four burglaries in West Town in April:

  • 2000 block of West Augusta, Monday April 11 between 6:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.
  • 500 block of North Leavitt, Friday April 15, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • 2300 block of West Superior, Thursday or Friday April 28-29
  • 2500 block of West Superior, Saturday April 30, between midnight to 1:30 a.m.

Police said the burglar(s) are forcing open doors to break into the homes.

