Chicago police warn: Robbers using online marketplaces to lure victims

Chicago police are warning residents about criminals who are robbing victims using online buying and selling apps.

There have been two incidents in the past month where vitims were lured to the 7100 block of South Langley Avenue in Park Manor where they were robbed.

The victims arrived at a building or garage and once they were inside three man with handguns took their belongings.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 7100 block of south Langley Ave. on December 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

In the 7100 block of south Langley Ave. on January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

The offenders fled the scene on foot. They were described as Black men between 5'07-5'09 in height.