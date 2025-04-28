Chicago police warn of series of sexual assaults, robberies in West Ridge
CHICAGO - Authorities are warning residents about a series of recent criminal sexual assaults, robberies and burglaries reported in the West Ridge neighborhood on the North Side.
The backstory:
According to Chicago police, the incidents involved a man who either broke into homes or attacked women as they were entering their residences, often while armed with a knife.
The reported incidents are:
- Around 2:50 a.m. Dec. 26, 2024, in the 6200 block of North Bell Avenue, a man broke into a home, stole items and made unlawful sexual contact with a victim.
- Around 11:29 p.m. Jan. 25, 2025, in the 2300 block of West Arthur Avenue, a man broke into a residence and stole items.
- Around 9:03 p.m. March 25, 2025, in the 6200 block of North Artesian Avenue, a woman was robbed at knifepoint while entering her home.
- Around 9:20 p.m. March 25, 2025, in the 6200 block of North Oakley Avenue, a man committed unlawful sexual contact with a woman and stole her belongings.
- Around 8:55 p.m. April 25, 2025, in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue, another woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at knifepoint.
The suspect is described as a Black man between 23 and 35 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1, wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark pants and dark shoes, with a face mask partially covering his face. Police believe he may be fleeing the scenes on a bicycle.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261 (violent crimes) or (312) 744-8263 (property crimes), or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com referencing alert number P25-3-022.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.