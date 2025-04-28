Chicago police warn of series of sexual assaults, robberies in West Ridge

The Brief A man armed with a knife is suspected in a string of burglaries, robberies, and sexual assaults in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood, police said. The attacks happened between December 2024 and April 2025, often targeting women as they entered their homes. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives or submit an anonymous tip online.



Authorities are warning residents about a series of recent criminal sexual assaults, robberies and burglaries reported in the West Ridge neighborhood on the North Side.

The backstory:

According to Chicago police, the incidents involved a man who either broke into homes or attacked women as they were entering their residences, often while armed with a knife.

The reported incidents are:

Around 2:50 a.m. Dec. 26, 2024, in the 6200 block of North Bell Avenue, a man broke into a home, stole items and made unlawful sexual contact with a victim.

Around 11:29 p.m. Jan. 25, 2025, in the 2300 block of West Arthur Avenue, a man broke into a residence and stole items.

Around 9:03 p.m. March 25, 2025, in the 6200 block of North Artesian Avenue, a woman was robbed at knifepoint while entering her home.

Around 9:20 p.m. March 25, 2025, in the 6200 block of North Oakley Avenue, a man committed unlawful sexual contact with a woman and stole her belongings.

Around 8:55 p.m. April 25, 2025, in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue, another woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at knifepoint.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 23 and 35 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1, wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark pants and dark shoes, with a face mask partially covering his face. Police believe he may be fleeing the scenes on a bicycle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261 (violent crimes) or (312) 744-8263 (property crimes), or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com referencing alert number P25-3-022.