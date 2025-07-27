Chicago police warn of string of armed robberies in South Chicago

The Brief Chicago Police are investigating a string of armed robberies in South Chicago involving one to three male suspects, ages 14–20, who displayed guns and demanded victims’ property. The robberies occurred between July 18 and July 26 in South Chicago; the suspects fled on foot or in a dark four-door sedan. Anyone with information to contact Area Two Detectives.



Chicago Police are warning of multiple armed robberies in South Chicago.

What we know:

In each of the seven incidents, one to three Black males, ages 14-20, approached the victim(s), displayed guns, and demanded the victims' property. After taking the property, the suspect(s) fled on foot or via a dark four-door sedan.

Incident dates and locations:

2400 block of E. 78th Street on July 18 at 7:41 a.m.

7700 block of S. Marquette on July 18 at 8:55 a.m.

2500 block of E. 77th Street on July 19 at 1:00 p.m.

7700 block of S. Kingston Avenue on July 20 at 9:44 a.m.

2400 block of E. 78th Street on July 25 at 7:30 a.m.

7800 block of S. South Shore Drive on July 25 at 12:10 p.m.

2500 block of E. 79th Street on July 26 at 7:00 a.m.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P25-02-005CA.