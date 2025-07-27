Chicago police warn of string of armed robberies in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning of multiple armed robberies in South Chicago.
What we know:
In each of the seven incidents, one to three Black males, ages 14-20, approached the victim(s), displayed guns, and demanded the victims' property. After taking the property, the suspect(s) fled on foot or via a dark four-door sedan.
Incident dates and locations:
- 2400 block of E. 78th Street on July 18 at 7:41 a.m.
- 7700 block of S. Marquette on July 18 at 8:55 a.m.
- 2500 block of E. 77th Street on July 19 at 1:00 p.m.
- 7700 block of S. Kingston Avenue on July 20 at 9:44 a.m.
- 2400 block of E. 78th Street on July 25 at 7:30 a.m.
- 7800 block of S. South Shore Drive on July 25 at 12:10 p.m.
- 2500 block of E. 79th Street on July 26 at 7:00 a.m.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P25-02-005CA.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.