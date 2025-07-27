Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police warn of string of armed robberies in South Chicago

By Lauren Westphal
Published  July 27, 2025 5:05pm CDT
The Brief

    • Chicago Police are investigating a string of armed robberies in South Chicago involving one to three male suspects, ages 14–20, who displayed guns and demanded victims’ property.
    • The robberies occurred between July 18 and July 26 in South Chicago; the suspects fled on foot or in a dark four-door sedan.
    • Anyone with information to contact Area Two Detectives.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning of multiple armed robberies in South Chicago.

What we know:

In each of the seven incidents, one to three Black males, ages 14-20, approached the victim(s), displayed guns, and demanded the victims' property. After taking the property, the suspect(s) fled on foot or via a dark four-door sedan. 

Incident dates and locations:

  • 2400 block of E. 78th Street on July 18 at 7:41 a.m.
  • 7700 block of S. Marquette on July 18 at 8:55 a.m.
  • 2500 block of E. 77th Street on July 19 at 1:00 p.m. 
  • 7700 block of S. Kingston Avenue on July 20 at 9:44 a.m.
  • 2400 block of E. 78th Street on July 25 at 7:30 a.m.
  • 7800 block of S. South Shore Drive on July 25 at 12:10 p.m.
  • 2500 block of E. 79th Street on July 26 at 7:00 a.m.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P25-02-005CA.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

