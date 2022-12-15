Chicago police warn West, NW Side residents about recent armed carjackings

There have been at least three carjackings on the West and Northwest Side of Chicago over the past week.

Chicago police say in each of the three carjackings two to four offenders approached the victims on foot after they exited their cars. At least one offender was armed and demanded the victim's property.

At least one of the offenders would flee in the stolen car. The additional offenders would flee in a second car.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

1500 block of W. 18th St. on Dec. 10 at 11:34 a.m.

2200 block of W. Race Ave on Dec. 13 at 8:16 p.m.

1300 block of W. Webster Ave Dec. 14 at 11:20 a.m.

Police say the offenders were four Black men ages 18-25. They used a black handgun to rob the victims and fled in a dark-colored SUV.

No additional information is available at this time.