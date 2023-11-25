Chicago police warn West Side residents of increased vehicle thefts

Chicago police are warning residents in several West Side neighborhoods of an increase in vehicle thefts and hijackings.

A community alert was issued late Friday night urging drivers in the 10th, 11th and 15th police districts to be extra careful.

With cooler weather on the way, officials are offering ways to take precautions when warming up your vehicle.

Chicago police reccommended the following advice:

Keep your vehicle locked at all times, even while driving. Unlocked doors are easy targets.

When parked, never leave your keys in the car. Ensure windows are fully closed to prevent a thief from trying to open the door from the inside.

Never leave your car running and unattended. Even if the doors are locked, the vehicle can be stolen.

Avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle. Keep high-value items like phones, purses, or other valuables hidden. Put valuables in your trunk prior to your arrival.

Activate the alarm system in your vehicle or use an anti-theft device to lock the steering system.

Be particularly cautious at night about where you park your car. Park it in a well-lit area if possible.

Look around, especially in garages, parking lots and gas stations. If you notice someone loitering, consider parking elsewhere.

If confronted, do not resist.

Austin, West Garfield Park, Little Village and North Lawndale are a few of the neighborhoods that are in the affected districts.