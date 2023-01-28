Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries

Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area.

Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 6200 block of South Evans Ave. on Jan. 25 between 6:00 A.M. and 9:00 P.M.

In the 900 block of East 62nd St. between Jan. 25 at 11:30 P.M. and Jan. 26 at 2:30 P.M.

In the 6200 block of South Greenwood Ave. on Jan. 26 at 3:15 P.M.

In the 6200 block of South Greenwood Ave. on Jan. 26 at 11:55 P.M.

The offender is described as a Black man between the age of 25-40, about 5'05-5'07 in height, 180-200 lbs, dark complexion. He wore a gray skull cap, black jacket, and gray pants.

Chicago police had this advice for business owners:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

Report suspicious activity immediately

Keep doors and windows secured

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 747-8384.