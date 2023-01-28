Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area.
Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
- In the 6200 block of South Evans Ave. on Jan. 25 between 6:00 A.M. and 9:00 P.M.
- In the 900 block of East 62nd St. between Jan. 25 at 11:30 P.M. and Jan. 26 at 2:30 P.M.
- In the 6200 block of South Greenwood Ave. on Jan. 26 at 3:15 P.M.
- In the 6200 block of South Greenwood Ave. on Jan. 26 at 11:55 P.M.
The offender is described as a Black man between the age of 25-40, about 5'05-5'07 in height, 180-200 lbs, dark complexion. He wore a gray skull cap, black jacket, and gray pants.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
Chicago police had this advice for business owners:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- Keep doors and windows secured
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 747-8384.