Chicago Police warn of work vehicle burglaries in Mount Greenwood

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of burglaries targeting work vehicles in Mount Greenwood, where groups of 2–4 men in hoodies broke into vehicles, stole tools, and in some cases used stolen garage door openers to gain access. Witnesses reported that at least one offender acted as a lookout with a weapon while the others committed the thefts; incidents occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 across several blocks between West 117th Street and South Trumbull Avenue. Police urge residents to remain alert, call 911 if they witness suspicious activity, and provide tips to Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273 or online at CPDTIP.com (reference #P25-2-026).



Chicago Police are warning of a string of burglaries targeting work vehicles in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

What we know:

In each incident, 2-4 Black men around 20-years-old wearing hoodies exited a black vehicle and damaged vehicles to gain access, such as breaking a window. The men removed tools from the vehicle and fled the scene. Witnesses reported that at least one of the offenders was guarding the others with a weapon. In two of the incidents, garage door openers were stolen and that's how the offenders gained access.

Locations and dates:

2500 block of West 117th Street, Sept. 26, 2025, at 2:05 a.m.

11400 block of South Fairfield Avenue, Sept. 26, 2025, at 2:25 a.m. (two vehicles)

11000 block of South Christina Avenue, Sept. 26, 2025, at 2:26 a.m.

11000 block of South Fairfield Avenue, Sept. 26, 2025, at 2:34 a.m.

10900 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Sept. 26, 2025, at 2:50 a.m.

10800 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Sept. 26, 2025, between 2 and 3 a.m.

What you can do:

Police remind the public to be aware of your surroundings, call 911 and remain on the scene if possible, and remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Anyone with information should contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-2-026.