Chicago police issue warning about car thefts, guns stolen from parked vehicles
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about recent car theft incidents in the city's Near South Side neighborhood.
In each incident – which all occurred in October – police say the offender would break the rear passenger window of a vehicle parked on the street and then take property from within. In every theft, the offender stole a gun that was left unsecured inside the vehicle.
In a single incident, the vehicle itself was stolen.
The crimes happened at the following times and locations:
- 2100 block of South Wabash Ave on October 24, 2023, at 5:44 A.M.
- 0-100 block of West Cermak Rd on October 25, 2023, at 9:45 P.M.
- 2200 block of South Wabash Ave on October 25, 2023, at 11:15 P.M.
A description of the offender is unknown at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8263.