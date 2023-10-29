Chicago police issue warning about car thefts, guns stolen from parked vehicles

Chicago police are warning residents about recent car theft incidents in the city's Near South Side neighborhood.

In each incident – which all occurred in October – police say the offender would break the rear passenger window of a vehicle parked on the street and then take property from within. In every theft, the offender stole a gun that was left unsecured inside the vehicle.

In a single incident, the vehicle itself was stolen.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

2100 block of South Wabash Ave on October 24, 2023, at 5:44 A.M.

0-100 block of West Cermak Rd on October 25, 2023, at 9:45 P.M.

2200 block of South Wabash Ave on October 25, 2023, at 11:15 P.M.

A description of the offender is unknown at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8263.