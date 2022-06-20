Chicago police welcome 'Thor' as newest member of Mounted Patrol Unit

The newest member of the Chicago Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit received the ultimate welcome Monday.

The new police horse is named Thor. He was given the name in honor of fallen Chicago Police Officer Thor Soderberg.

Soderberg was killed in July 2010 when Bryant Brewer surprise attacked him in the parking lot of an Englewood police facility where the officer had just completed his shift.

Soderberg was shot multiple times with his own gun.

Thor will join the other horses on the Mounted Unit — who are all named after fallen police officers.