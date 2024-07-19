Chicago police seek public's help identifying West Side business burglars

Chicago police are seeking the public's help in identifying a group of thieves who have been breaking into businesses and stealing cash and ATMs on the city's West Side.

Police said one of the offenders has been defeating the security gate locking mechanism, allowing the group to break into the front window or door of the businesses.

After entering, the offenders steal money from the cash register and either steal the ATM or pry it open at the scene and take the cash from within.

The crimes have occurred at the following times and locations:

5200 block of W. Chicago on June 27, 2024, at 5:17 a.m.

3900 block of W. Monroe between June 28 and June 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and 7:55 a.m.

4800 block of W. Fulton St. on July 17, 2024, at 1:16 a.m.

The group consists of up to five offenders, two of whom act as lookouts, police said. The group wears hoodies, face masks, and gloves during the crimes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8253.