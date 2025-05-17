Chicagoans invited to celebrate Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field in June

The Brief The Archdiocese of Chicago will hold a gathering and Catholic mass to celebrate the election of Pope Leo XIV on June 14. The gathering will be at White Sox's Rate Field.



The Archdiocese of Chicago is holding a citywide gathering and mass to celebrate the election of Chicago-native Pope Leo XIV on June 14.

What we know:

The program will feature a Catholic mass, music, prayer and in-person testimonials at the Chicago White Sox's Rate Field.

In a video message, Cardinal Blase Cupich invited Chicagoans to join the celebration and stay tuned for more information on the diocese's YouTube page.

Message from Cardinal Cupich:

What we don't know:

Organizers said the event will be held in the afternoon, but no time was specified. Ticketing information will be released soon.

The backstory:

Born Robert Prevost, the newly-elected pope is the first American-born pontiff. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in 1977 before taking his solemn vows and studying theology at the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago in 1982.

John Prevost, brother of Pope Leo XIV, spoke with FOX 32 about sharing his pride and reflecting on his brother’s historic election.

"There are no words. It's overwhelming pride, but it's also overwhelming responsibility being the first American pope, from Chicago, and a relative," he said.