Chicago lost tens of thousands of residents in the past 2 years: census data

Over 80,000 people have moved out of the City of Chicago in the past two years, according to the most recent U.S. census data.

The U.S. Census Bureau found Chicago lost roughly 81,000 people from 2020 to 2022.

Illinois lost over 100,000 residents in 2022 alone with 32 percent of them coming from Chicago.

During the first full year of the pandemic in 2021, more than half of the 20 largest U.S. metro areas lost residents, and all U.S. metro areas grew by just 0.1%, as fear of the virus sent residents fleeing the most densely-populated urban areas and the popularity of remote work allowed people to live far from their workplaces.

By comparison, only eight of the 20 largest metro areas decreased in 2022, and the growth rate for all U.S. metros was 0.4%. Among the largest U.S. metros that had gains in 2022 after experiencing losses in 2021 were Washington, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Seattle, Minneapolis and San Diego, according to 2022 population estimates released Thursday by the Census Bureau.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area grew the most among U.S. metros, jumping by six-digit figures for a second consecutive year, as it gained another 170,000 residents last year.

Despite losing residents, Chicago remains the third-largest city in the U.S. behind only New York City and Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.