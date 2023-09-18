Chicago postal carrier stole stimulus checks from her mail route in Logan Square: prosecutors

A former U.S. postal carrier pleaded guilty last week to stealing government stimulus checks from the mail.

Olivia L. Bryant, 35, of Chicago, admitted in a plea agreement that she stole hundreds of pieces of mail from her route in Logan Square in 2020 and 2021.

Some of the mail she stole contained government stimulus checks that were issued by the U.S. Treasury during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the plea agreement, Bryant admitted that she removed the checks from her postal satchel and transferred them to her purse.

On Thursday, Bryant pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from the U.S. mail and the conviction is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.