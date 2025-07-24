Belmont Cragin residents cope with blackout as heat and humidity strain power grid

The Brief Power outages hit Belmont Cragin last night as extreme heat and heavy electricity use strained the grid. Residents endured hours without air conditioning, with some escaping to cooler basements or sitting outside. Crews worked through the night, restoring power by around 3 a.m.



The heat and humidity have been oppressive this week, making air conditioners run nonstop. Increased electricity usage contributed to power outages around the city last night.

Several big power generators were brought out to support power here in Belmont Cragin.

Last night, the electricity went out in the neighborhood right around bedtime. Residents said it got hot fast.

The air conditioning is running again at Maggie Garcia’s bungalow.

What they're saying:

Garcia said he is grateful, after enduring a night without air conditioning or lights. When the power went out, everything went dark.

"It was so dark. You could feel the heat but since I went to the basement, it was not as bad. My husband stayed in the attic and he said it was hot, not warm, hot!" Garcia said.

ComEd crews were called to the scene, making repairs and bringing in reserves to keep the electricity running.

At about 10 p.m., the area along Diversey from Cicero Avenue to Laramie Avenue went dark.

Ana Silva moved out of her suffocating home to the front lawn.

"We are enjoying the free air. There’s a few cars with their lights on so we do think they are in their cars with the A/C on just trying to survive this heat," Silva said.

Residents said they didn’t have power until about 3 a.m.