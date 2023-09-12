Mexican Independence Day: First responders urge drivers to keep streets clear, avoid drag racing

As Chicago gears up for celebrations of Mexican Independence Day, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is issuing an important message to ensure the festivities remain safe.

The primary message is for drivers to keep the streets clear and to avoid drag racing activities.

In a collective effort to emphasize safety, first responders are joining in to amplify this crucial message.

"Remember, be respectful of your neighbors and your community. Allow emergency vehicles to come through your celebrations if we respond in an emergency fashion. Remember, seconds count for us," said Juan Hernandez, EMS Commissioner of CFD.

This year, police say they plan to restrict access to downtown between 6 p.m. and midnight.