Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Pride Fest, Steve Aoki at Navy Pier and more

Chicago, the wait is over. Summer is officially here! This weekend brings the heat in more ways than one, with 90-degree weather and a packed lineup of celebrations. From Juneteenth events and Chicago Pride festivities, you're in for a treat.

Here's a look at things to do in Chicago this weekend, June 20-22.

What concerts are in Chicago?

June 20: CamelPhat at Navy Pier

June 20: Jack’s Mannequin at The Salt Shed Outdoors

June 20: Simple Minds at Northerly Island

June 20: Sailorr at The Promontory

June 20: Steve Earle at Vic Theater

June 21: Steve Aoki at Navy Pier

June 21: Chase Rice at The Salt Shed Indoors

June 22: Diana Krall at Ravinia

June 22: Radhika Das at Thalia Hall

Multiple dates: Tokimonsta at Outset

What sporting events are in Chicago?

June 21: Chicago Sky versus Phoenix Mercury

Multiple dates: Chicago Cubs versus Seattle Mariners

Multiple dates: Chicago Dogs versus Gary Southshore Railcats

Multiple dates: Windy City Thunderbolts vs Schaumburg Boomers

What theater shows are in Chicago?

June 20: Jimmy Carr at The Chicago Theatre

June 20: Old Gods of Appalachia at Park West

June 21: House of Burlesque at House of Blues Chicago

Multiple dates: Kimberly Akimbo at CIBC Theatre

Multiple dates: Titanique at Broadway Playhouse

What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?

Summer Nature Fest

The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum hosts an evening of after-hours summer fun with live animals, music, nature walks and hands-on activities. Admission includes food and drinks for purchase, face painting and full exhibit access. Visit naturemuseum.org for more information.

Meltin’ Margs Music Festival

Meltin’ Margs Music Festival kicks off summer at Soldier Field in Chicago June 20-21, featuring headliners Eli Young Band and Ship Wrek. Open to all ages, the two-day event blends house, country and plenty of margaritas.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Gold Coast Greek Festival

The Gold Coast Greek Festival returns June 20-22 with authentic food, live music and plenty of dancing. More information can be found online.

Chicago Pride Fest

Chicago Pride Fest returns to the Northalsted neighborhood June 21-2! The 24th annual celebration features over 150 vendors, drag performances, a pet parade and more. The fest runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days. A $20 donation is suggested.

The Magnificent Mile Art Festival

Showcasing original work by 60 artists across mediums like jewelry, painting, photography and fashion, the Mag Mile Art Fest is back this weekend! The event will be held outside 875 N. Michigan Ave from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegandale

North America's largest vegan experience is coming to Grant Park June 21-22. The event features a lineup of vegan vendors, art installations and live performances, celebrating cruelty-free culture. Learn more here.

What events are happening in Chicago this weekend?

Black Yacht Weekend

Black Yacht Weekend returns to Lake Michigan for a celebration of Black boaters, blending cruising and parties on the water. For the full schedule of events, visit the website.

Chinatown Dragon Boat Race

The Chicago Dragon Boat race returns Saturday, June, 21, bringing a day of family-friendly fun to the city’s riverfront. More details can be found online.

Dog Admission day at Morton Arboretum

Dogs (and their owners of course) are invited to explore The Morton Arboretum during Dog Admission Day on Sunday, June 22 from 7 a.m. to sunset. Tickets are $5 per dog and most be reserved in advance at mortonarb.org.

Millennium Park Free Workouts

Millennium Park Summer Workouts are back and they’re free! Every Saturday until Aug. 30, Pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing and Zuma sessions are available from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on the Great Lawn and at Wrigley Square.