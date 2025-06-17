Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Pride Fest, Steve Aoki at Navy Pier and more
CHICAGO - Chicago, the wait is over. Summer is officially here! This weekend brings the heat in more ways than one, with 90-degree weather and a packed lineup of celebrations. From Juneteenth events and Chicago Pride festivities, you're in for a treat.
Here's a look at things to do in Chicago this weekend, June 20-22.
What concerts are in Chicago?
June 20: CamelPhat at Navy Pier
June 20: Jack’s Mannequin at The Salt Shed Outdoors
June 20: Simple Minds at Northerly Island
June 20: Sailorr at The Promontory
June 20: Steve Earle at Vic Theater
June 21: Steve Aoki at Navy Pier
June 21: Chase Rice at The Salt Shed Indoors
June 22: Diana Krall at Ravinia
June 22: Radhika Das at Thalia Hall
Multiple dates: Tokimonsta at Outset
What sporting events are in Chicago?
June 21: Chicago Sky versus Phoenix Mercury
Multiple dates: Chicago Cubs versus Seattle Mariners
Multiple dates: Chicago Dogs versus Gary Southshore Railcats
Multiple dates: Windy City Thunderbolts vs Schaumburg Boomers
What theater shows are in Chicago?
June 20: Jimmy Carr at The Chicago Theatre
June 20: Old Gods of Appalachia at Park West
June 21: House of Burlesque at House of Blues Chicago
Multiple dates: Kimberly Akimbo at CIBC Theatre
Multiple dates: Titanique at Broadway Playhouse
What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?
Summer Nature Fest
The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum hosts an evening of after-hours summer fun with live animals, music, nature walks and hands-on activities. Admission includes food and drinks for purchase, face painting and full exhibit access. Visit naturemuseum.org for more information.
Meltin’ Margs Music Festival
Meltin’ Margs Music Festival kicks off summer at Soldier Field in Chicago June 20-21, featuring headliners Eli Young Band and Ship Wrek. Open to all ages, the two-day event blends house, country and plenty of margaritas.
Gold Coast Greek Festival
The Gold Coast Greek Festival returns June 20-22 with authentic food, live music and plenty of dancing. More information can be found online.
Chicago Pride Fest
Chicago Pride Fest returns to the Northalsted neighborhood June 21-2! The 24th annual celebration features over 150 vendors, drag performances, a pet parade and more. The fest runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days. A $20 donation is suggested.
The Magnificent Mile Art Festival
Showcasing original work by 60 artists across mediums like jewelry, painting, photography and fashion, the Mag Mile Art Fest is back this weekend! The event will be held outside 875 N. Michigan Ave from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vegandale
North America's largest vegan experience is coming to Grant Park June 21-22. The event features a lineup of vegan vendors, art installations and live performances, celebrating cruelty-free culture. Learn more here.
What events are happening in Chicago this weekend?
Black Yacht Weekend
Black Yacht Weekend returns to Lake Michigan for a celebration of Black boaters, blending cruising and parties on the water. For the full schedule of events, visit the website.
Chinatown Dragon Boat Race
The Chicago Dragon Boat race returns Saturday, June, 21, bringing a day of family-friendly fun to the city’s riverfront. More details can be found online.
Dog Admission day at Morton Arboretum
Dogs (and their owners of course) are invited to explore The Morton Arboretum during Dog Admission Day on Sunday, June 22 from 7 a.m. to sunset. Tickets are $5 per dog and most be reserved in advance at mortonarb.org.
Millennium Park Free Workouts
Millennium Park Summer Workouts are back and they’re free! Every Saturday until Aug. 30, Pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing and Zuma sessions are available from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on the Great Lawn and at Wrigley Square.