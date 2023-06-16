Chicago Pride Fest, Taste of Randolph taking place this weekend

The highly anticipated Chicago Pride Fest will be held this weekend, running from Saturday until Sunday.

The festival, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., will be located in the North Halsted neighborhood, spanning from Addison to Grace Street.

Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere filled with live music, drag performances, and a wide selection of food options.

With an estimated attendance of approximately 60,000 people, the festival is poised to be a vibrant celebration of unity and diversity within the LGBTQ+ community.

The 51st LGBTQ Pride Parade in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26, 2022. (Kamil Krzacynski/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Entry to the Chicago Pride Fest is free of charge, although organizers suggest a $15 donation to support the event's success.

Additionally, this weekend marks the return of the popular Taste of Randolph festival, now in its 26th year.

The festival, held in the West Loop neighborhood, will open its doors Friday at 5 p.m. and will continue through Sunday.

Attendees can indulge their taste buds while enjoying live music performances across two stages. Participating restaurants include Gino and Marty's, Urbanbelly, and Rosebud.

A suggested donation of $10 is encouraged for entry to the Taste of Randolph, or visitors can opt for VIP tickets to enhance their festival experience.