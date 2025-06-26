Chicago Pride Parade 2025: Everything you need to know
CHICAGO - The Chicago Pride Parade will step off later this weekend on the city's North Side.
What we know:
The parade will take place on Sunday, June 29, at 11 a.m., beginning at Sheridan and Broadway and making its way through Chicago’s Northalsted neighborhood.
The parade is made of 150 floats, vehicles and performance groups showing their LGBTQ+ pride.
The 2025 theme, "United in Pride," emphasizes the strength, diversity, and solidarity of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
The parade will follow a two-mile route, traveling south on Broadway, then Halsted, east on Belmont, back south on Broadway, and ending at Diversey and Cannon Drive.
Dr. Maya Green and Dr. Catherine Creticos will serve as the 2025 Community Grand Marshals.
Organizers said the busiest section for parade viewing is on Halsted Street, between Belmont Avenue and Addison Street. They recommended arriving early to secure the best spot to watch.
What they're saying:
PRIDEChicago says the parade is more than just a celebration—it’s a call to action to continue the fight for equality.
"For over 50 years, the Chicago Pride Parade has remained a powerful platform for visibility, advocacy, and celebration," parade co-coordinator Tim Frye said in a statement. "In 2025, we celebrate not just how far we’ve come, but in the face of growing challenges, the strength we have when we stand together."
Chicago Pride Parade street closures
What you need to know:
There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.
- Broadway from Irving Park to Waveland
- Halsted from Sheridan to Waveland
- Broadway from Melrose to Diversey
- Diversey Broadway to Cannon
- Waveland from Halsted to Broadway
- Racine from Wellington to Belmont
- Grace from Pine Grove to Fremont
- Wilton from Belmont to 3245 N Wilton (West Side Only)
- Cuyler from Clarendon to Broadway (South Side Only)
- Sheridan from Sheffield to Inner LSD
- Clarendon from Broadway to Bittersweet
- Clarendon from Bittersweet to Buena (West Side Only)
- Fremont from Irving Park to Sheridan
There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.
- Lake Shore Dr. West from Cannon to Diversey
- Cannon from Diversey to Fullerton
- Diversey from Sheridan to Lakeshore Dr.
There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. Monday, July 1.
- Halsted from Waveland to Wellington
- Belmont from Broadway to Racine
- Sheffield from School to Wellington
- Clark from Roscoe to Halsted
- Wellington from Sheffield to Halsted
- Addison from Broadway to Sheffield
- Aldine from Clark to East alley of Halsted (720-759 W Aldine)
What's next:
Organizers encourage those interested in participating, volunteering, or sponsoring the parade to visit PRIDEChicago.org for more details.
The Source: The information in this report came from PRIDEChicago.