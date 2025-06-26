Chicago Pride Parade 2025: Everything you need to know

article

The Chicago Pride Parade will step off later this weekend on the city's North Side.

Chicago Pride Parade

What we know:

The parade will take place on Sunday, June 29, at 11 a.m., beginning at Sheridan and Broadway and making its way through Chicago’s Northalsted neighborhood.

The parade is made of 150 floats, vehicles and performance groups showing their LGBTQ+ pride.

The 2025 theme, "United in Pride," emphasizes the strength, diversity, and solidarity of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The parade will follow a two-mile route, traveling south on Broadway, then Halsted, east on Belmont, back south on Broadway, and ending at Diversey and Cannon Drive.

Dr. Maya Green and Dr. Catherine Creticos will serve as the 2025 Community Grand Marshals.

Organizers said the busiest section for parade viewing is on Halsted Street, between Belmont Avenue and Addison Street. They recommended arriving early to secure the best spot to watch.

What they're saying:

PRIDEChicago says the parade is more than just a celebration—it’s a call to action to continue the fight for equality.

"For over 50 years, the Chicago Pride Parade has remained a powerful platform for visibility, advocacy, and celebration," parade co-coordinator Tim Frye said in a statement. "In 2025, we celebrate not just how far we’ve come, but in the face of growing challenges, the strength we have when we stand together."

Chicago Pride Parade street closures

What you need to know:

There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Broadway from Irving Park to Waveland

Halsted from Sheridan to Waveland

Broadway from Melrose to Diversey

Diversey Broadway to Cannon

Waveland from Halsted to Broadway

Racine from Wellington to Belmont

Grace from Pine Grove to Fremont

Wilton from Belmont to 3245 N Wilton (West Side Only)

Cuyler from Clarendon to Broadway (South Side Only)

Sheridan from Sheffield to Inner LSD

Clarendon from Broadway to Bittersweet

Clarendon from Bittersweet to Buena (West Side Only)

Fremont from Irving Park to Sheridan

There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Lake Shore Dr. West from Cannon to Diversey

Cannon from Diversey to Fullerton

Diversey from Sheridan to Lakeshore Dr.

There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. Monday, July 1.

Halsted from Waveland to Wellington

Belmont from Broadway to Racine

Sheffield from School to Wellington

Clark from Roscoe to Halsted

Wellington from Sheffield to Halsted

Addison from Broadway to Sheffield

Aldine from Clark to East alley of Halsted (720-759 W Aldine)

What's next:

Organizers encourage those interested in participating, volunteering, or sponsoring the parade to visit PRIDEChicago.org for more details.