Chicago Pride Parade 2025: Date, theme announced for historic celebration

The date and theme for the 2025 Chicago Pride Parade were officially announced on Wednesday.

This will be the 54th year of one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ celebrations.

What we know:

The parade will take place on Sunday, June 29, at 11 a.m., beginning at Sheridan and Broadway and making its way through Chicago’s historic Northalsted neighborhood.

The 2025 theme, "United in Pride," emphasizes the strength, diversity, and solidarity of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

PRIDEChicago says the parade is more than just a celebration—it’s a call to action to continue the fight for equality.

"For over 50 years, the Chicago Pride Parade has remained a powerful platform for visibility, advocacy, and celebration," parade co-coordinator Tim Frye said in a statement. "In 2025, we celebrate not just how far we’ve come, but in the face of growing challenges, the strength we have when we stand together."

The parade will follow a two-mile route, traveling south on Broadway, then Halsted, east on Belmont, back south on Broadway, and ending at Diversey and Cannon Drive.

The backstory:

The Chicago Pride Parade began in 1970 as the Gay Liberation March, commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Uprising.

Over the years, it has grown into one of the country’s largest Pride events, attracting nearly 1 million attendees annually.

What's next:

Organizers encourage those interested in participating, volunteering, or sponsoring the parade to visit PRIDEChicago.org for more details.