Chicago Pride Parade 2025 set to step off on North Side

The Brief The Chicago Pride Parade is set to kick off on Sunday. This year's theme is "United in Pride," and highlights community solidarity. Residents and visitors should look out for extensive street closures and no-parkig zones.



The Chicago Pride Parade will step off on Sunday on the city's North Side.

The parade will take place on Sunday starting at 11 a.m., beginning at Sheridan and Broadway and making its way through the Northalsted neighborhood.

What we know:

The parade is made of 150 floats, vehicles and performance groups showing their LGBTQ+ pride.

This year's theme, "United in Pride," emphasizes the strength, diversity, and solidarity of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The parade will follow a 2-mile route, traveling south on Broadway, then Halsted, east on Belmont, back south on Broadway, and ending at Diversey and Cannon Drive.

Dr. Maya Green and Dr. Catherine Creticos will serve as the 2025 Community Grand Marshals.

Organizers said the busiest section for parade viewing is on Halsted Street, between Belmont Avenue and Addison Street. They recommend arriving early to secure the best spot to watch.

PRIDEChicago says the parade is more than just a celebration—it’s a call to action to continue the fight for equality.

What You Need to Know:

There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Broadway from Irving Park to Waveland

Halsted from Sheridan to Waveland

Broadway from Melrose to Diversey

Diversey Broadway to Cannon

Waveland from Halsted to Broadway

Racine from Wellington to Belmont

Grace from Pine Grove to Fremont

Wilton from Belmont to 3245 N Wilton (West Side Only)

Cuyler from Clarendon to Broadway (South Side Only)

Sheridan from Sheffield to Inner LSD

Clarendon from Broadway to Bittersweet

Clarendon from Bittersweet to Buena (West Side Only)

Fremont from Irving Park to Sheridan

There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Lake Shore Dr. West from Cannon to Diversey

Cannon from Diversey to Fullerton

Diversey from Sheridan to Lakeshore Dr.

There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. Monday, July 1.

Halsted from Waveland to Wellington

Belmont from Broadway to Racine

Sheffield from School to Wellington

Clark from Roscoe to Halsted

Wellington from Sheffield to Halsted

Addison from Broadway to Sheffield

Aldine from Clark to East alley of Halsted (720-759 W Aldine)