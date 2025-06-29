Chicago Pride Parade 2025 set to step off on North Side
CHICAGO - The Chicago Pride Parade will step off on Sunday on the city's North Side.
The parade will take place on Sunday starting at 11 a.m., beginning at Sheridan and Broadway and making its way through the Northalsted neighborhood.
What we know:
The parade is made of 150 floats, vehicles and performance groups showing their LGBTQ+ pride.
This year's theme, "United in Pride," emphasizes the strength, diversity, and solidarity of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
The parade will follow a 2-mile route, traveling south on Broadway, then Halsted, east on Belmont, back south on Broadway, and ending at Diversey and Cannon Drive.
Dr. Maya Green and Dr. Catherine Creticos will serve as the 2025 Community Grand Marshals.
Organizers said the busiest section for parade viewing is on Halsted Street, between Belmont Avenue and Addison Street. They recommend arriving early to secure the best spot to watch.
PRIDEChicago says the parade is more than just a celebration—it’s a call to action to continue the fight for equality.
What You Need to Know:
There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.
- Broadway from Irving Park to Waveland
- Halsted from Sheridan to Waveland
- Broadway from Melrose to Diversey
- Diversey Broadway to Cannon
- Waveland from Halsted to Broadway
- Racine from Wellington to Belmont
- Grace from Pine Grove to Fremont
- Wilton from Belmont to 3245 N Wilton (West Side Only)
- Cuyler from Clarendon to Broadway (South Side Only)
- Sheridan from Sheffield to Inner LSD
- Clarendon from Broadway to Bittersweet
- Clarendon from Bittersweet to Buena (West Side Only)
- Fremont from Irving Park to Sheridan
There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.
- Lake Shore Dr. West from Cannon to Diversey
- Cannon from Diversey to Fullerton
- Diversey from Sheridan to Lakeshore Dr.
There will be no parking on the following streets from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. Monday, July 1.
- Halsted from Waveland to Wellington
- Belmont from Broadway to Racine
- Sheffield from School to Wellington
- Clark from Roscoe to Halsted
- Wellington from Sheffield to Halsted
- Addison from Broadway to Sheffield
- Aldine from Clark to East alley of Halsted (720-759 W Aldine)