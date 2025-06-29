Chicago weather: Hot, humid Sunday with heat index reaching 100 degrees

It’s going to be a hot one today so anyone enjoying Sunday’s festivities should make sure to drink a lot of water.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The heat index is expected to reach about 100 degrees with humidity returning to the Chicago area.

Actual daytime highs are expected to be around 93 degrees. The normal high is about 84 degrees.

It’s only marginally cooler along the lake with a high of 89 degrees.

Conditions will be partly cloudy later today.

What's next:

We’ll cool off a bit to start the work week with highs in the mid-80s and more cloud cover. There is also the possibility of a few scattered showers on Monday.

As the Fourth of July approaches, high temperatures are expected to return into the 90s.