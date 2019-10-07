Chicago principal abruptly resigns after calls for her to be removed

A Chicago principal has stepped down after petitions were calling for her removal.

There was a call put out on ipetitions.com that got over 1,400 signatures, asking that Principal Kathleen Hagstrom quit her reign at Walt Disney Magnet School in the 4100 block of North Marine Drive.

The petition outlined many issues with the principal who has worked at the school for decades.

The creator of the petition says, “Hagstrom's harassment comes in the form of verbal assault through comments that are intimidating and unprofessional.”

“Not only does Dr. Hagstrom unfairly judge people based off of their appearance, she discriminates against people of color. If you haven't noticed, the majority of Disney teachers are affluent, thin, blonde, Caucasian women,” the petition reads.

“There is a repeated pattern of Dr. Hagstrom calling the police on African American and Latino students,” the petition continues.

Many parents and former staff members commented on the post saying all of these claims were true.

According to parents, Hagstrom packed up her desk last Friday.

Chicago Public Schools did send FOX 32 the letter they sent home to parents, letting them know that an administrator in charge has taken over and “Principal Hagstrom has retired from the district. We thank her for her service and contribution to the Disney community.”

Some parents argue that Hagstrom should not be able to collect a pension. She was set to make over $167,000 this school year.