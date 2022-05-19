Chicago providing treatment for opioid abuse regardless of insurance, ability to pay

The city of Chicago is taking steps to help curb the opioid epidemic.

Starting Thursday, those seeking treatment for opioid use disorder can receive immediate care through a medication-assisted recovery program. It’s available regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

Last year, more than 1,300 people died of an opioid overdose in Chicago — a 52% increase from the previous year.

To access recovery assistance, call this number: 1-833-234-6343.

You can also find the Illinois Helpline for Opioids online at HelplineIL.org.