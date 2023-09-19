Chicago Public Library Foundation receives $250K grant to help close digital divide

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and other officials announced a major donation Tuesday to help close the digital divide in the city.

The Chicago Public Library Foundation received a $250,000 grant from Comcast.

The organization will use the funds to advance their technology such as funding Digital Navigators at 26 Chicago public libraries. Digital Navigators help people access the internet, learn how to use digital devices and build skills to succeed in school and the workforce.

Officials also announced the donation of 1,000 laptops that will go to 10 community based non-profit organizations.