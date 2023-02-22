Chicago Public Schools releases academic calendar for 2023-24 school year

Chicago Public Schools on Wednesday released its academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

Just like years' past, the school year will begin in late August — on Monday the 21st.

During the week of Thanksgiving, there will be no student instruction.

The first semester ends Thursday, Dec. 21, with Friday the 22nd serving as the first day of winter break for students.

Winter break will last two weeks — meaning students will return to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Spring break will give students one week of vacation, and it will take place in the second half of March.

The last day of school will be Thursday, June 6, 2024.

"Our 2023-24 school year calendar builds on the success of our current academic calendar by continuing to provide consistency and ensure fewer student learning interruptions," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statment.

"We were proud to ensure the process for adopting a new school calendar was transparent and open to public input, and we were pleased to engage in thoughtful dialogue with school leaders, families, and students that helped us continue to develop a calendar that best meets the needs of our students and staff."

Here are a few other highlights from the 23-24 academic calendar:

176 days of instruction for students

12 professional learning days for teachers and school-based staff (consistent with current school year)

A shift in first quarter Professional Development (PD) to occur the day before report card pick up to allow for more consistent weeks in October

Combined parent-teacher conference day for both high school (HS) and elementary school (ES) students in the fall of 2023 and separate, on consecutive days, in the spring of 2024 (ES 4/10 and HS 4/11)

Veterans Day as an observed holiday for School Year 2023-24. During the years with November federal elections, the District removes the Veterans Day holiday and observes election day as mandated under State law

Chicago Public Schools is the nation's fourth-largest school district. CPS is made up of 635 schools and serves more than 322,000 students.