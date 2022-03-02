Chicago Public Schools being sued over continued mask mandate

A downstate Illinois attorney is suing Chicago Public Schools over their continued face mask requirement.

Attorney Tom Devore is running for Illinois attorney general as a Republican. He requested a temporary restraining order, arguing CPS students are suffering from "continuing harm."

CPS is one of the few school districts to still enforce a mask mandate.

The Chicago Teachers Union blasted the lawsuit, accusing Devore of leveraging the safety of students for his own political gain.