Chicago Public Schools CEO announces record number of after school programs

The CEO of Chicago Public Schools made some big promises in an address to the City Club on Wednesday, as Chicago is less than a week away from the start of the school year.

Pedro Martinez has been on the job for nearly a year. He says this year, more after-school programs will be offered than ever before and early literacy support will make sure all students can read by the third grade.

Martinez says the district will continue to use technology in the classroom, providing all students with devices and connecting them with no cost internet if they qualify.

He also alleviated concerns that there won't be enough teachers this school year.

"I'm pleased to share that we have more licensed teachers today in our schools than a year ago and we've hired more new teachers at any point in the history. In addition, half of our new hires are Black and Latinx — that's up 33 percent from five years ago," Martinez said.

Masks will be recommended but not required in schools, and Covid-19 cleaning protocols will still be in effect.