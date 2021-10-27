Chicago Public Schools enrollment continues to fall year after year

Enrollment for Chicago Public Schools dropped for a tenth straight year.

New numbers released on Wednesday show 330,000 people are enrolled in the school district this year.

In 2020, 341,000 students were enrolled.

Data shows most students left for the suburbs, private schools or homeschooling.

On top of that, about 3,400 students’ whereabouts are not known.

Meanwhile, dozens of people are calling on Chicago Public Schools to take immediate action to better protect students, teachers and staff from the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, community members, activists and parents got together for a "sick-out."

The group called on the district to hire full-time nurses and counselors for every school and to offer remote learning to whoever wants or needs it.

FOX 32 reached out to CPS for a statement, but have not yet heard back.