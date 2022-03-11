Chicago Public Schools expected to change admissions process for selective enrollment schools

Chicago Public Schools is poised to make a significant change to the admissions process for its selective enrollment schools.

In one of his first major moves as CEO, Pedro Martinez is proposing that the school district drop part of the current system that awards 30% of the seats at these schools strictly based on a student’s 7th grade marks and test scores — not where they live.

Martinez says the change will open up more seats to a more diverse student population.

