Chicago Public Schools begins free summer lunch program

Chicago Public Schools launched its free summer meal program on Monday to provide meals for CPS students until Aug. 9.

Children between the ages of one and 18 qualify for two free meals each day. Students who participate in summer programs or live in an area served by a summer program will have access to both breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"As our schools continue to operate as year-round community hubs, it’s important that district families have access to nutritious meals between the end of the school year, and the start of the upcoming school year," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said. "When students are consuming healthy foods, it stimulates the brain and keeps them safe and ready to learn."

The meals will be available at hundreds of outdoor locations across the school district.

The lunches are provided by the Summer Food Service Program and comply with nutritional guidelines established by the USDA’s Child Nutrition Program meal patterns.

Families can find a LunchStop location near them by using the district's Summer Meal Finder .

Parents and students can also call 800-359-213 or text ‘FOOD’ or ‘COMIDA’ to 304-304 to find meal locations and times.