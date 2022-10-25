Chicago Public Schools plans to take over all-boys school Urban Prep

Chicago Public Schools is planning to take over the all-boys charter school, Urban Prep.

The Chicago Board of Education will vote Tuesday on "winding down" the school's current management.

The unprecedented move is an attempt to wrestle control from the charter's troubled leaders while trying not to displace students.

Urban Prep is the city’s only all-male charter school operator, once celebrated nationally for getting all its seniors into college year after year.

According to officials, the state-run campus has been cited for multiple failures including non-certified teachers, failing to provide special education services, and financial turmoils.

Urban Prep currently has two CPS campuses and a third campus run by the state.