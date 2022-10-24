Chicago Public Schools recognized for increased graduation rate

The class of 2022 is breaking records, raising the Chicago Public Schools' graduation rate to new heights.

"What I'm very, very proud of is our four-year graduation rate increased by 2.7% to 82.9% – which is a record year for CPS," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

On Monday, Martinez honored schools and principals across the district.

The celebration was held at Gage Park High School, which saw gains in all categories including freshman on-track rates and scholarship earnings.

District-wide, the class of 2022 earned more than $1.5 billion in college scholarships.